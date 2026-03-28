Panjab University Vice Chancellor Renu Vig Gets Extension, Panel Formed To Look For Successor

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is the Chancellor of Panjab University in Chandigarh, has approved an extension to Vice Chancellor Renu Vig while also setting up a three-member search-cum-selection committee to identify her successor, according to officials.

The extension will be effective from March 29, a day after her three-year tenure concludes.

"The all-woman committee will be chaired by retired Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, VC of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik; with Shashikala Wanjari, VC of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) in New Delhi, and Vibha Tandon, director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, as members," an education ministry official said.

The panel has been directed to submit a list of three to five names to the chancellor as soon as possible.

Vig, who had taken over as acting VC on January 16, 2023, following the resignation of then V-C Raj Kumar amid allegations of corruption, was formally appointed the university's 14th and first woman VC in 2023.

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