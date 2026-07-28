Panjab University PhD Scholar Dies After Suffering Electric Shock On Campus; Probe Underway

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A PhD scholar from the Department of Microbiology at Panjab University, Chandigarh, died after reportedly suffering an electric shock on the university campus on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Haryana's Rewari district.

As Jagran reports, Jyoti was reportedly on her way from Girls' Hostel No. 10 to the Department of Microbiology when the incident took place. She was walking along an unpaved path beside the road connecting Girls' Hostel No. 8 and the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), where she allegedly came into contact with an electric current and collapsed.

People present at the spot rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 16 (GMCH-16), Chandigarh. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Investigation underway

The exact circumstances that led to the reported electrocution have not yet been officially confirmed.

Following the incident, police and university authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the electric current and establish how the incident occurred. The probe will also look into whether any negligence related to electrical infrastructure, maintenance or safety arrangements may have contributed to the incident.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.