e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPanic grips IIT Kanpur after leopard prowls inside campus

Panic grips IIT Kanpur after leopard prowls inside campus

Children in particular have been encouraged to exercise caution and vigilance while living on campus

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

IIT-Kanpur staff and students have been on high alert following reports of a leopard being sighted on campus.

The institute's security personnel reported seeing a leopard on Wednesday close to the IIT's airstrip.

Read Also
Leopard shortens midterm holidays for Belgaum schools
article-image

Soon after, the residents of the institute were urged to exercise caution.  The institute administration has requested assistance from the Forest Department and alerting them of this development.

The IIT community received an email from Professor S. Ganesh, the institute's deputy director. A leopard has been observed on campus, according to the message. The animal is thought to be concealed in the thick vegetation near the IWD headquarters, the helicopter lab, and the new type 3 area. The security team from the institute has been sent out to keep an eye on the leopard's whereabouts.

Children in particular have been encouraged to exercise caution and vigilance while living on campus.

Drones are being used by IIT-Kanpur to track the location of the leopard.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NBE announces DNB final theory exam dates, registration to begin in 2 days

NBE announces DNB final theory exam dates, registration to begin in 2 days

We don't do politics of hate, we build schools: Punjab CM

We don't do politics of hate, we build schools: Punjab CM

Panic grips IIT Kanpur after leopard prowls inside campus

Panic grips IIT Kanpur after leopard prowls inside campus

CAT 2022: Admit card to be released today; know how to download

CAT 2022: Admit card to be released today; know how to download

DU Admissions 2022: Over 35 percent students admitted via first merit list choose to upgrade

DU Admissions 2022: Over 35 percent students admitted via first merit list choose to upgrade