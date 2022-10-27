Panic grips IIT Kanpur after leopard prowls inside campus

Representative Image | Pixabay

IIT-Kanpur staff and students have been on high alert following reports of a leopard being sighted on campus.

The institute's security personnel reported seeing a leopard on Wednesday close to the IIT's airstrip.

Soon after, the residents of the institute were urged to exercise caution. The institute administration has requested assistance from the Forest Department and alerting them of this development.

The IIT community received an email from Professor S. Ganesh, the institute's deputy director. A leopard has been observed on campus, according to the message. The animal is thought to be concealed in the thick vegetation near the IWD headquarters, the helicopter lab, and the new type 3 area. The security team from the institute has been sent out to keep an eye on the leopard's whereabouts.

Children in particular have been encouraged to exercise caution and vigilance while living on campus.

Drones are being used by IIT-Kanpur to track the location of the leopard.