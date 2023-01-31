Panels formed to select Mumbai, Pune varsity Vice Chancellors

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday constituted separate Search Committees for the selection of Vice Chancellors to the University of Mumbai and the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The committee for Mumbai will be headed by the former UGC Chairman Dr DP Singh while the panel for Pune will be headed by former AICTE chairman Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe.

Members of Mumbai committee

Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, (BHU) Varanasi, Anand Limaye, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Prof Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the English and Foreign Languages University Hyderabad (UGC nominee) will be the members of the committee for Mumbai.

Members of Pune committee

Dr Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT, Kanpur, Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation Department and Dr Meena R Chandawarkar, Chief Advisor – Quality Assurance, BVV Sangha, Bagalkot and former Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Women's University Vijaypura (UGC Nominee) have been named as members of the committee for Pune.

The term of MU vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar ended on 10 September last year. Shivaji University Vice Chancellor Dr Digambar Shirke has been holding the additional charge of the post of Mumbai Vice Chancellor.

The term of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Vice Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar ended on May 18, 2022. Dr Karbhari Kale, Vice Chancellor of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere has been holding the additional charge of the post of SPPU Vice Chancellor.

