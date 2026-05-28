Pan IIT Alumni India Launches 'Pariniti' AI Think Tank To Shape India's AI Policy | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pan IIT Alumni India (PIAI), the umbrella organisation representing more than 500,000 IIT alumni worldwide, has launched “Pan IIT AI Niti (Pariniti),” a new think tank aimed at contributing to India’s evolving Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy and innovation ecosystem.

The initiative was soft-launched at a curated gathering held at Bombay Gymkhana in Mumbai on Thursday, with participation from senior IIT alumni, industry leaders, startup founders, investors, and policy professionals.

According to Pan IIT Alumni India, the think tank has been established to create an independent and credible platform focused on the entire AI value chain, including semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, data centres, energy systems, algorithms, governance frameworks, and AI applications.

Speaking at the event, Prabhat Kumar, Chairman of Pan IIT Alumni India, said the initiative seeks to strengthen India’s thought leadership in Artificial Intelligence by bringing together experts from academia, industry, government, and the startup ecosystem.

“Pan IIT AI Niti (Pariniti) is a significant step towards building India’s thought leadership in Artificial Intelligence. Through this initiative, Pan IIT Alumni India aims to bring together IIT alumni, industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to contribute towards responsible AI growth, innovation, and nation building,” Kumar said.

The think tank will function through five to six specialised verticals focusing on key layers of the AI ecosystem. Pan IIT Alumni India said around 50 to 60 professionals, including CEOs, CXOs, venture capital partners, startup founders, civil servants, and academicians, will be inducted as members after a detailed selection process.

Praxis Global Alliance, an Indian management advisory firm with IIT alumni leadership, has been appointed as the think tank’s knowledge and research partner. The firm will support research activities, policy discussions, white papers, and analytical reports, while intellectual property generated through the initiative will remain with Pan IIT Alumni India.

The organisation said Pariniti will host regular online discussions and policy consultations to develop actionable recommendations for government bodies, industry stakeholders, and the wider public.