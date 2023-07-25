Pakistani Intelligence Operatives Target School Students In A New Kind of Cyberattack, Warns Indian Army | Pixabay

In a recent news, the Indian Army has issued a warning about a new kind of cybersecurity threat originating from Pakistani intelligence operatives. According to recent reports, school students are being targeted in cyberattacks, raising significant concerns about the safety and privacy of young individuals.

As per a press release from the Indian Army, students across the nation have been receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO) since yesterday.

Apparently, the numbers from which these calls have been made so far are 8617321715 and 9622262167. The callers are posing as school teachers and asking the children for information such as One Time Passwords (OTPs) in order to let them join WhatsApp groups. These suspected callers are calling and sending messages by first giving a reference of someone that the children are familiar with.

The potential consequences of such cyberattacks are far-reaching and can lead to a compromise of national security, leak of sensitive data, and psychological trauma for the affected children. The Indian Army's warning highlights the importance of cybersecurity awareness and protection measures at both individual and institutional levels.

The primary targets of these attacks are students residing in border regions, where cross-border infiltration attempts are more common. The cyber intruders aim to exploit the proximity of these areas to sensitive locations, using it as a strategic advantage to gain access to confidential information.

The Indian Army has urged educational institutions to enhance cybersecurity measures within their infrastructure to prevent unauthorized access to students' data and online activities.

Additionally, parents are encouraged to closely monitor their children's online interactions and educate them about potential cybersecurity threats.

The official statements say:

As per the official statement by the Indian Army, "Pakistani intelligence operatives are resorting to a new kind of cyberattack, where they are focusing on school students. This is an alarming trend that needs to be addressed promptly."

Following that, a spokesperson for the Indian Army emphasized, "We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to counter these cyber threats effectively. It is essential for parents and schools to educate students about responsible online behavior and reporting any suspicious activities."

