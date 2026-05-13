Painting, Music And AI Dominate CBSE Class 12 High-Scoring Subjects In 2026

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results for 2026 on Wednesday. The results show that out of a total of 1,780,365 registered students, 1,768,968 students appeared for the examination. Among them, 1,507,109 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 85.20%.

The CBSE Class 12 “Mark 100 Subject-Wise List” for 2026 highlights strong performance across creative, applied, and emerging disciplines, with Painting, Hindustani Music, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Psychology emerging as the top subjects in terms of students scoring full marks.

Painting Leads High-Scoring Subjects

Painting recorded the highest number of perfect scorers in the 2026 results, with 15,334 students achieving full marks. The subject continues to remain one of the most score-friendly disciplines, reflecting strong student performance in creative and visual arts.

Music and AI Show Strong Performance

Hindustani Music Vocal also saw notable results, with 4,472 students scoring full marks, making it one of the top-performing performing arts subjects.

Artificial Intelligence emerged as a leading subject among emerging disciplines, with 3,326 students securing perfect scores. The strong performance reflects the growing adoption of technology-oriented learning in schools and rising student interest in future-ready skills such as machine learning, data systems, and computational thinking.

Psychology Gains Popularity Among Humanities Students

Psychology recorded 2,533 students scoring full marks, placing it among the top-performing academic subjects. The subject continues to gain popularity among humanities students due to its concept-based and application-driven syllabus, which supports higher scoring potential.

Trend: Shift Toward Applied and Creative Learning

The results highlight a clear shift in student performance patterns toward applied and skill-based subjects. While Artificial Intelligence reflects the growing importance of digital and technical education, Psychology represents increasing interest in human behavior and social sciences.

Together, these trends indicate that students are performing strongly in subjects that combine conceptual understanding with real-world application.

Overall Subject-Wise Top Scorers (100 Marks)

Painting – 15,334 students

Hindustani Music Vocal – 4,472 students

Artificial Intelligence – 3,326 students

Psychology – 2,533 students

English Core – 2,401 students

App/Commercial Art – 2,197 students

Yoga – 2,013 students

Accountancy – 1,437 students

These figures highlight strong performance in both creative disciplines and emerging technology-based subjects in the CBSE Class 12 2026 examinations.