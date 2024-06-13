Paediatrics Association Demands CBI Inquiry Into NEET UG 2024 Examination Scam | Representative pic

Amid a nationwide protest from medical students against the UnderGraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG), the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation for discrepancies In the examination. The academy has also requested a re-examination to ensure a fair evaluation process.

The prestigious NEET UG exam conducted this year has been accused of scam as67 students secured 1st rank in the exam and the number of qualifying students rising more than the numbers recorded in the past years. IAP has strongly condemned the fraud and unfair practices during the NEET UG 2024 examination and has called for a CBI investigation into irregularities in the exam.

The Academy has also written to the National Testing Agency, that conducts the NEET exam, to conduct a re-examination for this year’s exam. In a written appeal to the authorities, the IAP has emphasised the need for prompt action to safeguard the prospects of aspiring medical students in the country.

Dr GV Basavraja, national president of IAP said, “In the NEET UG 2024, 67 candidates all achieving the 1st rank by scoring a perfect 720 is alarming as the statistic raises doubts when compared to data from previous years provided by NTA. Grace marks were given to the students with no defined logic and this criteria wasn’t disclosed before the examination was conducted.”

The letter submitted to NTA requested clarification about the NEET UG result press release that did not contain the marks obtained of the first 100 rankers as the previous year's releases contained marks and the percentile scored by the first 50 ranks for that respective year. It has also raised concern about 67 candidates securing 1st rank with a perfect score of 720 against previous years’ results where only one student scored the 1st rank with a score around 715.

IAP also raised a concern about students scoring 718 and 719 marks as each incorrect answer leads to a total loss of 5 marks and the scores seen this year does not fulfil the scoring criteria making the testing and evaluation suspicious. It also mentioned that NTA provided compensatory marks on account of loss of time against examination guidelines.

IAP has also urged the Supreme Court to intervene and restore the integrity of the examination process. “The IAP has also intimated to the Honourable Prime Minister, Health Minister, and Education Minister regarding this crucial matter. The Supreme Court's oversight is crucial in restoring the integrity of the examination process. Immediate action is necessary in the best interest of aspiring medical students and the future of healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Basavraja.