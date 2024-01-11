 Owaisi Defends AMU's Minority Status Amid Legal Dispute
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Twitter@AIMIM

Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), asserted on Wednesday that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has played a vital role in India's growth as a minority institution since its inception, according to a report by PTI.

The statement came in response to the ongoing legal dispute over AMU's minority status. The Union government, during the recent hearing in the Supreme Court, argued that AMU's "national character" precludes it from being categorized as a minority institution, as a university with national importance cannot be affiliated with any specific religion.

article-image

AMU has been a minority institution: Owaisi

Owaisi, the Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, expressed his disagreement with the government's stance through a social media post. He highlighted Article 30 of the Constitution, which safeguards institutions established and administered by minorities. Owaisi emphasized that AMU has been a minority institution contributing to India's development since its inception.

“From the very beginning, AMU has been a minority institution that has contributed to India's development,” Owaisi stated in a social media post on X.

Owaisi further said, "Modi govt's hatred against Muslims is for everyone to see. It cannot tolerate Muslims getting a higher education and participating in the mainstream.”

In his post, Owaisi also criticized the Modi government, claiming that its opposition to AMU's minority status reflects an intolerance towards Muslims pursuing higher education and engaging in mainstream activities

With inputs from agencies

