Over 9.9 lakh teaching positions lie vacant in India's government schools: Report

New Delhi: According to a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee, out of the more than 62 lakh authorised teaching positions, more than 9.8 lakhs are vacant in state government schools in India. The committee discovered that there are over 7.4 lakh teacher openings at the elementary level (Classes 1 through 8), 1.6 lakh openings at the secondary level (Classes 9 and 10), and over 92,000 at the upper secondary level.

The parliamentary committee observed that the teacher recruitment process is not transparent and is cumbersome while recommending that Autonomous Teacher Recruitment should be established at the state level as suggested by various education committees.

The committee also observed that the following eight states or union territories have yet to execute an agreement with the federal government regarding PM SHRI schools: Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

According to the PM SHRI schools program, 14,500 schools will be renovated over a five-year period for a total of Rs 27,360 crores. The centre and the state will each contribute a portion of the money for PM SHRI schools.

Additionally, it was discovered that 258 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are operating in rented spaces rather than fixed structures. The committee urged the minister of education to persuade the states to provide land for the remaining 258 KVs and work with the respective governments.