Over 56,000 Students Apply For CBSE Re-Evaluation As Board Fends Off Cyber Assault | X

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reported a massive response to its answer-sheet verification and re-evaluation process, with more than 56,000 applications submitted by students. The Board also revealed that it successfully defended its online systems against a significant cyber attack during the ongoing application period.

The Board, in a statement on X on Wednesday, said, "More than 56,000 applications for verification and re-evaluation were accepted by 9.30 pm."

Apart from this, a 3.8 million-packet denial-of-service attack on the website was successfully thwarted.

"Our technical teams are proactively monitoring performance and introducing refinements to deliver a smoother, faster, and more seamless experience for students," said the board in a statement.

The online facility for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts became operational on June 2 and will remain available until midnight on June 6. Students seeking a review of their results must submit applications exclusively through the online portal, as offline submissions are not being accepted.

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 per subject for verification and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation. To strengthen security and ensure the authenticity of applications, CBSE has also introduced Aadhaar-based authentication this year.

The developments come amid continued scrutiny of the Board following concerns surrounding the recently introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Earlier this week, CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred after controversy erupted over alleged irregularities linked to the digital evaluation process.

The government has since constituted a one-member inquiry committee headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, to examine the procurement and implementation of OSM services. The panel has been tasked with submitting its findings to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

The controversy has involved complaints ranging from answer-sheet mix-ups and marking discrepancies to grade allocation errors. The issue also gained attention after Class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant presented his observations on the OSM system before a parliamentary panel on education, drawing appreciation from committee members.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)