Over 21 students of Coaching city Kota and 800 of Rajasthan still stranded in Ukraine

Nearly 61 students of Coaching city were stranded in Ukraine, of whom 35 have reached Kota. Still, over 800 Rajasthan students and people are stranded in the War zone of Ukraine, while 207 students and persons of Rajasthan have already returned to Rajasthan in the last few days.

Under the initiative of the Kota district administration for ensuring the safe return of the students of State to their home state from Ukraine, helplines have been formed for communication with the stranded students and their parents.

District Collector, Kota, Harimohan Meena said that 35 students from Ukraine have reached Kota while 21 are still stranded in Ukraine while 3 students have left for India.

“Every effort is being done for the safe return of the stranded Rajasthan students by the State Government,” he said.

While 207 students out of the total 1008 stranded students and persons of Rajasthan have returned to the State, informed State industry and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat in State Assembly on Wednesday.

“Rajasthan is making its best efforts to bring back the remaining students and migrants to Rajasthan,” she said.

On the instructions of the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation Dheeraj Shrivastava has been appointed as the nodal officer for the safe return of the stranded people.

Shrivastava has been entrusted with the task of coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Ukraine for the safe return of the stranded students and people of Rajasthan.

It has been mentioned earlier that the Rajasthan government will reimburse the travel expenses, lodging, and transportation expenses for the Rajasthan students returning from Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:17 PM IST