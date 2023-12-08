Over 1 Lakh Persons To Get Trained Under PM-DAKSH Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

In 2023, 2024, and 2025, 1,69,300 people will receive training from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as part of the Pradhan Mantri Dakshata Aur Kushalata Sampanna Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) program. According to the ministry, in the years 2023–24, 2024–25, and 2025–26, respectively, it will train 53,900, 56,450, and 58,950 trainees.

84 private and 28 government training facilities have been empanelled to carry out the program in 2023–2024. The ministry stated that these 112 empanelled training institutes have been assigned over 95,000 trainee targets.

It further stated that a total of Rs. 286.42 crore will be allocated for training. Launched in 2020–21, the program aims to improve the competency level of the target groups, which include waste pickers, safai karamcharis, OBCs, DNTs, and SCs. It also aims to make these groups employable for both waged and self-employment, contributing to their socioeconomic development.

Changes in empanellment

Additionally, the ministry no longer empanells institutes annually; instead, they are empanelled for a minimum of three years, subject to change. Additionally, it stated that more than 55,000 applicants—37,000 of whom are women—applied through the PM-DAKSH portal for 821 centers looking to train employees in 247 different courses. Training has already been organized into 574 batches, all of which are prepared to start. According to the ministry, the training will probably start in December in all authorized locations.

Previous year data

According to data, in 2020–21, 32,097 trainees were trained, and 24,652 of them were placed. The entire amount spent on the training came to Rs 44.79 crore. Of the 42,002 trainees who received training in 2021–2022, 31,033 were placed in employment. Rs 68.22 crore was used to fund the training. 33,021 candidates were trained in 2022–2023; 21,552 of those trainees were placed. Rs. 14.94 crore was made available for these trainings.