‘Our Voice Is Not Reaching, Maybe Spider-Man’s Voice Will’: Masked Student Takes A Jibe At Govt During Vidhan Sabha Gherao, Video Goes Viral

Ranchi: A student protester in a Spider-Man mask became one of the talking points of the ongoing agitation by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand, as students marched towards the state Assembly on Monday demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: A protesting student says, "I would like to say that since we are Gen Z, our way of protesting is a little different. That is why I have perhaps come here dressed as Spider-Man today. Perhaps our voice is not reaching the government properly. We have protested… pic.twitter.com/0RDDVHb1A0 — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

The masked student said he chose the superhero look because, as a member of Gen-Z, he wanted to protest in a different way. His remarks, made during the protest, have since drawn attention on social media.

“Since we are Gen-Z, our way of protesting is a little different. That is why I have come here dressed as Spider-Man,” the student said.

He then took a dig at the government, saying that the voice of students may not be reaching the authorities properly.

“Perhaps our voice is not reaching the government properly. The voice of students here is not reaching properly. So, perhaps with the hope that the Spider-Man’s voice reaches the government, I have come here,” he said.

The student also stressed that the protesters intended to keep the agitation peaceful.

“We have protested peacefully so far. Here too, we will make every effort to continue peacefully and get our demands fulfilled,” he said.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Thousands of protesting students gather outside the Vidhan Sabha amid heavy security deployment pic.twitter.com/wsfhLX8BkP — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

Students breach barricades during assembly march

The Spider-Man protester was part of a larger demonstration in Ranchi, where JPSC and JSSC aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly as part of their ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ programme.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: City SP Ranchi Paras Rana says, "...The protest has gone out of the hands of those organising it. They have repeatedly appealed to people to remain peaceful. Despite their appeals, 90% of the students are largely peaceful, but around 10% of the crowd, which is… pic.twitter.com/DaQrdY9sQ0 — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

The situation intensified when protesters breached multiple police barricades put up along the route. Heavy security had been deployed in the area to prevent the demonstrators from reaching the high-security Assembly premises.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | A student climbs atop Police barricading and dances, as Police use water cannon to disperse student protesters who are taking out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. pic.twitter.com/CUKmBLsMDs — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Visuals from the protest showed students climbing over barricades and pushing forward as the march gained momentum. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters, but the action did not immediately stop the demonstrators from moving closer to the Assembly.

The students are demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

#WATCH | Ranchi: JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest | Additional Director General (ADG) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Jharkhand, Manoj Kaushik, says, "...Comprehensive security measures are being put in place for tomorrow... Our priority remains ensuring safety and… pic.twitter.com/rEvjHADz1b — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

Former JPSC Chief arrested

The protest came on the same day that the Jharkhand CID arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

According to a senior state probe agency official, Khiangte was arrested by the CID on Monday. Manoj Kaushik, Additional Director General of CID, confirmed the development.

“We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations,” Kaushik told PTI.

Khiangte had been appointed JPSC chairperson in February last year after retiring as Jharkhand's chief secretary. He resigned from the post on July 22.