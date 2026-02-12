OTET Result 2026 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Over 1 Lakh Candidates Qualify

OTET Result 2026: The OTET Result 2026 for the December 2025 exam has been formally released by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha). On the official website, bseodisha.ac.in, candidates who took the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can now view their scorecards and qualifying status.

OTET Result 2026: Important details

OTET Written Examination: December 17, 2025

Result Declaration: February 12, 2026

Qualifying Certificate Download (Online): From 4 PM on February 12, 2026 (after payment of prescribed fee)

OMR Answer Sheet Download (For Non-Qualified Candidates):

Available until February 18, 2026

OTET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Before beginning, applicants must make sure their login information and roll number are available. To download the OTET merit list, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to bseodisha.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate and click the "OTET Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your registration information or OTET roll number.

Step 4: To see the outcome, submit the data.

Step 5: The screen will show the OTET Result 2026.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or OTET result 2026 PDF for later use, and print it out if necessary.

Direct link to check the result

OTET Result 2026: Statistics

Total Qualified (Both Papers): 1,06,041 candidates

Overall Pass Percentage: 68.97%

Overall Registration & Attendance

Total Registered (Paper I & II): 1,60,420

Total Absent: 6,673

Total Appeared: 1,53,747

Pass Percentage

OTET Paper I: 71.16%

OTET Paper II: 68.06%

Overall: 68.97%

Paper I Details

Registered: 47,731

Absent: 2,640

Appeared: 45,091

Qualified: 32,087

Pass Percentage: 71.16%

Paper II Details

Registered: 1,12,689

Absent: 4,033

Appeared: 1,08,656

Qualified: 73,954

Pass Percentage: 68.06%

OTET Result 2026: What's next for candidates who didn't cleared

The OTET is administered once a year, and candidates can retake it in the next test cycle. Later this year, the board might make the OTET 2026 (December cycle) schedule public. About 110,000 students have passed the eligibility exam since the OTET results 2026 were announced, putting them one step closer to become teachers.