OTET Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.ac.in; Check Exam Pattern And Instructions

OTET Admit Card 2025: The OTET Admit Card 2025 has been made available by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. The hall pass can be downloaded by candidates who wish to take the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test via BSE Odisha's official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

To download the admission card, candidates must provide their mobile number or registration number.

OTET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to download the hall pass:

Step 1: Go to bseodisha.ac.in, the official website of BSE Odisha.

Step 2: On the home site, click the OTET Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your hall pass will appear after you click publish.

Step 5: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 7: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to download admit card

OTET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

Paper I (For Classes I–V)

Total Questions: 150

Total Marks: 150

Duration: 150 minutes

No negative marking

Section-wise pattern:

Child Development & Pedagogy: 30 questions (30 marks)

Language I (Odia/Urdu/Hindi/Telugu/Bengali): 30 questions (30 marks)

Language II (English): 30 questions (30 marks)

Mathematics: 30 questions (30 marks)

Environmental Studies: 30 questions (30 marks)

Paper II (For Classes VI-VIII)

Total Questions: 150

Total Marks: 150

Duration: 150 minutes

No negative marking

Section-wise pattern:

Child Development & Pedagogy: 30 questions (30 marks)

Language I (Regional language): 30 questions (30 marks)

Language II (English): 30 questions (30 marks)

Maths & Science OR Social Studies: 60 questions (60 marks)

Note:

There is no negative marking, so maintaining speed and accuracy is essential.

Candidates can visit BSE Odisha's official website for additional information.