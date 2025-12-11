 OTET Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.ac.in; Check Exam Pattern And Instructions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOTET Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.ac.in; Check Exam Pattern And Instructions

OTET Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.ac.in; Check Exam Pattern And Instructions

The BSE Odisha has released the OTET Admit Card 2025 on bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall pass using their mobile number or registration number.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
article-image

OTET Admit Card 2025: The OTET Admit Card 2025 has been made available by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. The hall pass can be downloaded by candidates who wish to take the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test via BSE Odisha's official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

To download the admission card, candidates must provide their mobile number or registration number.

OTET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to download the hall pass:

FPJ Shorts
North Goa District Administration Bans Fireworks Inside Nightclubs, Hotels & Other Tourist Establishments Following Fire Incident
North Goa District Administration Bans Fireworks Inside Nightclubs, Hotels & Other Tourist Establishments Following Fire Incident
'Awakening Of Hindus In Tamil Nadu Is Enough To Bring Desired Result': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Thiruparankundram Issue
'Awakening Of Hindus In Tamil Nadu Is Enough To Bring Desired Result': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Thiruparankundram Issue
SEBI Gives Big Relief To NRIs On Re-KYC Rules, Physical Presence In India No Longer Needed For Digital Verification
SEBI Gives Big Relief To NRIs On Re-KYC Rules, Physical Presence In India No Longer Needed For Digital Verification
Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project
Realty Developer Dasnac Will Infuse ₹2,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh's Luxury Housing Project

Step 1: Go to bseodisha.ac.in, the official website of BSE Odisha.

Step 2: On the home site, click the OTET Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your hall pass will appear after you click publish.

Step 5: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 7: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to download admit card

OTET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

Paper I (For Classes I–V)

Total Questions: 150

Total Marks: 150

Duration: 150 minutes

No negative marking

Section-wise pattern:

Child Development & Pedagogy: 30 questions (30 marks)

Language I (Odia/Urdu/Hindi/Telugu/Bengali): 30 questions (30 marks)

Language II (English): 30 questions (30 marks)

Mathematics: 30 questions (30 marks)

Environmental Studies: 30 questions (30 marks)

Paper II (For Classes VI-VIII)

Total Questions: 150

Total Marks: 150

Duration: 150 minutes

No negative marking

Section-wise pattern:

Child Development & Pedagogy: 30 questions (30 marks)

Language I (Regional language): 30 questions (30 marks)

Language II (English): 30 questions (30 marks)

Maths & Science OR Social Studies: 60 questions (60 marks)

Note:

There is no negative marking, so maintaining speed and accuracy is essential.

Candidates can visit BSE Odisha's official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate

Jharkhand: Dhanbad Medical College Cancels MBBS Admission Over Fake EWS Certificate

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Man From Madhya Pradesh In 2020 Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Case

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Man From Madhya Pradesh In 2020 Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Case

Mob Vandalises Bangaon School, Assaults Staffer After Alleged Molestation Of Class 8 Girl; Police...

Mob Vandalises Bangaon School, Assaults Staffer After Alleged Molestation Of Class 8 Girl; Police...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's PM Shri Rajkiya Queens Inter College To Launch State's First AI & Robotics...