OTET 2026 Application Window Live At bseoexams.org; Check Important Dates, Application Steps And Eligibility Criteria

OTET 2026 Registrations: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has commenced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 Application process today, i.e., March 26, 2026, on the official website. The deadline for submitting the application form is April 9, 11:45 p.m.

The OTET examination will take place in two shifts on May 29, 2026. Paper 1 will be held in the first shift at 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by Paper 2 in the second shift at 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p. Candidates can apply for Paper 1, Paper 2, or both, depending on their eligibility and the level of instruction they plan to provide.

Direct Link For Registration: OTET 2026

OTET 2026 Registrations: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: 23rd March 2026

Apply Online Starts: 26th March 2026

Last Date to Apply: 9th April 2026 (midnight)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: 9th April 2026 (11:45 PM)

Admit Cards Release Date: 15th May 2026

OTET Exam Date 2026: 29th May 2026

OTET 2026 Registrations: Exam Timings

The OTET 2026 exam will be held in two shifts.

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM’

OTET 2026 Registrations: Steps To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps to apply below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, at bseoexams.org

Step 2: Click on the homepage tab, then choose "Examination," then "OTET Examination," and finally "Online Application for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test OTET-2026." After that, click on "Link."

Step 3: The candidates are directed to a new page. If you've already registered, click the "Login" button; otherwise, click "New Registration" to sign up.

Step 4: After clicking "New Registration," the OTET-2026 page will appear. Enter your name, password (created by you), mobile number, and email ID, and then click on the submit tab.

Step 5: Fill out your application forms with your personal information, eligibility requirements, educational qualifications, and address.

Step 6: To submit the application fee for each category, select the Payment & Declaration tab, then the final submit tab.

OTET 2026 Registrations: Application Fees

SC/ST Candidates:

Single Paper (Paper I or Paper II): ₹600

Both Papers (Paper I & II): ₹900

All Other Categories:

Single Paper (Paper I or Paper II): ₹900

Both Papers (Paper I & II): ₹1400