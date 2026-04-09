OTET 2026 Application Closes Today; Last Chance To Apply At bseoexams.org

OTET 2026 Registrations: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will conclude the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 Application process today, i.e., April 9, 2026, on the official website. The deadline for submitting the application form is 11:45 p.m. today.

The OTET exam will be held in two shifts on May 29, 2026. Paper 1 will be held in the first shift at 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by Paper 2 in the second shift at 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Candidates may apply for Paper 1, Paper 2, or both, depending on their eligibility and the level of instruction they intend to provide.

For any technical issues, candidates can reach out at support.bseo@gmail.com and support@bseoexams.org.

OTET 2026 Registrations: Important Dates

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: 9th April 2026 (11:45 PM)

Admit Cards Release Date: 15th May 2026

OTET Exam Date 2026: 29th May 2026

OTET 2026 Registrations: Steps To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps for applying below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, at bseoexams.org

Step 2: Go to the homepage tab, then select "Examination," "OTET Examination," and finally "Online Application for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test OTET-2026. " Next, click on "Link."

Step 3: Candidates are redirected to a new page. If you have already registered, click the "Login" button; otherwise, click "New Registration" to sign up.

Step 4: After clicking "New Registration," the OTET-2026 page will appear. Enter your name, password (created by you), mobile number, and email ID, and then click on the submit tab.

Step 5: Complete the application forms with your personal information, eligibility requirements, educational qualifications, and address.

Step 6: To submit the application fee for each category, go to the Payment & Declaration tab, then the Final Submit tab.

Direct Link For Registration: OTET 2026

OTET 2026 Registrations: Application Fees

All Other Categories:

Single Paper (Paper I or Paper II): ₹900

Both Papers (Paper I & II): ₹1400

SC/ST Candidates

Single Paper (Paper I or Paper II): ₹600

Both Papers (Paper I & II): ₹900

OTET 2026 Registrations: Exam Timings

The OTET 2026 exam will be held in two shifts.

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Check Official Notification Here

Check Syllabus & Structure for OTET 2026 Here