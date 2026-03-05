OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Application Window For 124 Group B, C Posts Begins Tomorrow At ossc.gov.in; Selection Via Prelims, Mains

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) application window for recruitment to specialist Group B and Group C positions through the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Recruitment Examination opens tomorrow. Within the allotted period, interested candidates may apply via the official website, ossc.gov.in.
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Important dates
Online Registration Begins: March 6, 2026
Last Date to Submit Application Form: April 5, 2026
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details
Total Vacancies: 124 posts
Departments Involved:
Various Odisha Government departments
Posts Include:
Amin
Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant
Junior Forensic Attendant
Posts under the Water Resources Department
Reservation Policy:
Reservations for women and other categories as per Odisha State Government rules
Note: Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for the complete post-wise vacancy break-up.
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Age Restriction
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 42 years
Age Calculation Date: As on January 1, 2025
Age Relaxation: Applicable for reserved category candidates as per government rules
Qualification
Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board.
For Amin Post: Must have basic knowledge of computers.
For Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant: Must have completed +2 Science or +2 Vocational in Fisheries.
For Junior Forensic Attendant: Must have passed +2 Science.
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), ossc.gov.in.
Step 2: Complete the online registration process.
Step 3: Fill in the application form with personal and educational details.
Step 4: Upload the required documents as specified.
Step 5: Review the form carefully before submission.
Step 6: Submit the application before the deadline.
Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference.
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Selection process
The selection process will consist of:
Preliminary Examination: The Preliminary Exam will be objective in nature.
Main Written Examination: Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be called for the Main Written Examination.
Document Verification: Final selection will be subject to document verification.