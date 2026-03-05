OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Application Window For 124 Group B, C Posts Begins Tomorrow At ossc.gov.in; Selection Via Prelims, Mains

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) application window for recruitment to specialist Group B and Group C positions through the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Recruitment Examination opens tomorrow. Within the allotted period, interested candidates may apply via the official website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Online Registration Begins: March 6, 2026

Last Date to Submit Application Form: April 5, 2026

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 124 posts

Departments Involved:

Various Odisha Government departments

Posts Include:

Amin

Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant

Junior Forensic Attendant

Posts under the Water Resources Department

Reservation Policy:

Reservations for women and other categories as per Odisha State Government rules

Note: Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for the complete post-wise vacancy break-up.

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Age Restriction

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 42 years

Age Calculation Date: As on January 1, 2025

Age Relaxation: Applicable for reserved category candidates as per government rules

Qualification

Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board.

For Amin Post: Must have basic knowledge of computers.

For Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant: Must have completed +2 Science or +2 Vocational in Fisheries.

For Junior Forensic Attendant: Must have passed +2 Science.

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete the online registration process.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents as specified.

Step 5: Review the form carefully before submission.

Step 6: Submit the application before the deadline.

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will consist of:

Preliminary Examination: The Preliminary Exam will be objective in nature.

Main Written Examination: Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be called for the Main Written Examination.

Document Verification: Final selection will be subject to document verification.