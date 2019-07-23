Osmania University Result 2019 here's how to check

Osmania University BA, BSc Result 2019 is now declared and available online. The result will contain Name of the candidate, Name of the exam, Exam venue, Exam date, Marks obtained, Other details.

The university released the results on July 22, 2019. The university has released the results of quite a few programmes, the links to all of which are available on the official website.

Osmania University Result 2019: Steps to Check

Visit the official website of the university

Click on the Examinations section on the home page

Click on Examination Results under the notification section

Enter the Hall Ticket Number in the result link

You can download it for future reference