Oscars 2022: Throwback to when Will Smith was on the sets of Student of the year 2

One of the most popular American actors, Will Smith, and his unexpected incident at the Oscars 2022, where he slaps American comedian Chris Rock is making rounds around the globe, including India.

However, this is not the first time the actor has been the talk of the country. In April, Will Smith attended the making of Kjo's drama sequel-SOTY 2 (Student of the year) and caught the attention of all film-struck Indians.

For the most part, Will Smith's visit to the country was to shoot his reality show called 'bucket list,' and experiencing filmmaking in Bollywood was one of his own To-do's.

During his time in India, he met up with Indian actors like Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, and Indian director Karan Johar, or the so-called Kjo. In a meeting with Karan, he was so pleased with the concept of the film that he decided to go to the sets of SOTY 2.

After watching the making and playing a cameo in a film that plays around an unforgettable campus life of students, cutthroat competitions, ambitious teammates, exams, and high-school romance, he joyfully checked off his bucket list.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:58 PM IST