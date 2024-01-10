Organizer Calls Artist Allegations against IIT-B ‘Pointless’

Melissa Otero at IIT Bombay Mood Indigo | Instagram @melissaotero

In response to a legal notice alleging breach of contract and violation of privacy by an artist who performed at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay’s festival, Mood Indigo, a coordinator for the festival said that these allegations are 'pointless’.

A puerto Rican artist, Melissa Otero, who performed on 18th December in Mood Indigo claimed that she was did not receive the deliverables that Mood Indigo had promised and demanded compensation for damages worth 10,000 euros for 'financial loss, breach of contract, mistreatment, invasion of privacy, and mental and emotional trauma incurred during her visit.'

IIT-B taking the matter to court

A coordinator for the fest told FPJ that the college is taking Otero to court. The coordinator said that the college had fulfilled every requirement of the MoU signed with Otero. He added that there was no proof to verify her claims of the lock being broken because there are no photos verifying her claims.

Otero earlier told FPJ that someone entered her room when she was not inside it and moved her personal belongings including her passport, visa, marriage certificate and identification documents. Otero said that when she returned to her room which she had locked before leaving, she noticed that the door was open and the lock was nowhere to be found.

Allegations by artist

She added that she was provided subpar food, accommodation and technical requirements in spite of being reassured otherwise. She was also told that her performance would have a crowd of 1200, but she only saw a crowd of 200.

The coordinator said that Otero did provide them with the details of her technical requirements on time. Otero claims that she had sent a list of requirements in November and followed up with the coordinators during the festival met with assurances by coordinators.