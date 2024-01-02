OPSC Announces Commencement Of Odisha Civil Services 2023 Application Process | Representative image

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the commencement of the application process for the Odisha Civil Services 2023.

According to the official notification, the application process is scheduled to start on January 17 and will continue until February 16. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 399 vacancies in various administrative services in the state. Candidates belonging to the general category can avail up to six attempts, while there is no attempt limit for SC and ST candidates.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates should be between 21 and 38 years of age. Additionally, applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from any university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

The selection process for Odisha Civil Services 2023 includes a Preliminary Examination, followed by a Main written examination, and finally, an interview. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the detailed notification available on the official website before applying.

The application procedure involves registration, filling out the application form, uploading the required documents, and submission. Once submitted, candidates should take a printout of the application form for future reference.

This recruitment presents a significant opportunity for individuals aspiring to join the administrative services in Odisha. Interested candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the official website for any updates or changes in the recruitment process.