Opposition Unites: Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, & More, Demand Probe Into NEET 2024 Controversy

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a public statement explaining the anomaly that resulted in a total of 67 students receiving the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET 2024. The agency attributed this to the granting of 'grace marks' to over 1500 students, aiming to compensate for the loss of time during the examination. However, despite this explanation, the government faced criticism from political parties, students, and education experts.

According to the NTA's official release, “1563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time, and the revised marks of such candidates vary from -20 to 720 marks. Amongst these, the scores of two candidates also happen to be 718 and 719 marks respectively due to compensatory marks.”

Additionally, the NTA clarified that out of the 67 candidates who scored 720/720 marks, 44 were due to a revision in one answer key of Physics, and 6 were due to compensatory marks for the lost time.

Opposition Blames Modi Government

While the NTA has explained its actions, dissatisfaction remains widespread among students, experts, and opposition political leaders. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to social media platform ‘X’ to demand accountability from the government.

“First the NEET exam paper was leaked and now students are alleging that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised over 6 students from the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to light. On the other hand, there are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced. This is very sad and shocking.

Why is the government ignoring the voice of lakh of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging in the NEET exam results. Is it not the government’s responsibility to investigate and resolve these legitimate complaints?” she said.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded a ‘high-level investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court’.

“Paper leaks, rigging, and corruption have become an integral part of many examinations, including NEET,” he alleged.

Other Congress leaders, including Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Ashok Gehlot, have voiced their concerns. Gehlot called for an investigation to ensure justice for all. Surjewala claimed significant irregularities in the NEET-UG results for medical courses and demanded government accountability.

Students Demand Investigation

Several students, teachers, and other stakeholders across the country have taken to social media platforms to raise doubts about the integrity of NEET UG 2024 results.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has sought a response from the NTA on a plea questioning the alleged irregularities in conducting NEET UG 2024. The court has called on the NTA to file an affidavit within 10 days in response to the allegations made in the writ petition, according to a LiveLaw report.