Operation Ganga: 208 Indian nationals, board an Indian Air Force C-17, reach Hindon Airbase

Third Indian Airforce's C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian Nationals, including students, from Ukraine, landed at Hindon Airbase today.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt received the Indian citizens on their arrival and interacted with them.

While talking to the media, some students said they had carried their pets with them.

"I have bought my friend's dog with me from Ukraine. Many people who have dogs left them back in Ukraine, but I go this dog along with me," said Zahid, a student rescued from Ukraine.

Gautam, who brought back his pet cat from Ukraine, said the cat had been with him for the last four months. He further said that the cat stayed with him in the bunker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued orders to the airforce to pitch in the rescue operations to augment the level of Operation Ganga.

Moreover, for the past few days, the Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue.

Several countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and the European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help it with military weapons.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:15 PM IST