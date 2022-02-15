Online Inter-School Singing Contest, Hariharan and Shaan to Judge

The first-ever nationwide Online Inter-School Singing Contest – Indian Singers League(ISL) was announced today by India's K12 school chain Orchids - The International School to encourage young school children aged between 6-16 years to showcase their singing talent.

Renowned singing masters Hariharan and Shaan have come on board to judge the virtual music competition. Interested children across India can submit their entries between 15th -28th February 2022, and the winners will be announced on 15th March 2022.

The videos should not have any background music, auto-tuning, or karaoke. Participants can choose their song from any genre, and the video duration should not exceed 60 seconds.

The participants need to register and upload their videos of up to 60 seconds on the dedicated contest page and submit their details along with it. The songs can be of any style and language but should be from Indian Film/Band/Album.

5 Finalists will get a short review of their song by judges

Winners in the two zones will interact with the judges. As per their respective position, they shall be awarded a Trophy, Certificates, Prize Money.

All winners to receive a Music Scholarship from Orchids – The International School to hone their talent

Music Maestro Hariharan Sir said, “ ISL - Indian Singers League, is an excellent platform to identify budding singing talent from schools, and I am keen to associate with them to explore this new format in Singing and Music.”

Singer Shaan shared his excitement on being the judge of ISL said, “In my decades of experience in the music industry, I have seen all kinds of competition formats, but I am super excited about this, and I am looking forward to choosing the best young singers in India.”

"The thought behind launching a pan India level ISL – Indian Singers League was to give an open and easy to access stage to students from various schools to showcase their singing talent, which will help them to evaluate and improve their singing techniques,” said Vivek Pateshwari, Vice President-Marketing, Orchids - The International School.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:59 PM IST