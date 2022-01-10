Online applications open for Indian students in Portugal National Tourism Agency

Turismo de Portugal is Portugal’s National Tourism Agency and Authority responsible for promoting, valuing, and assuring the sustainability of the touristic activity, with specific competences, amongst others, to develop the training of the human resources for the industry. For this purpose, it directly runs and manages a network of 12 Hotel and Tourism Schools: Viana do Castelo, Douro-Lamego, Porto, Coimbra, Oeste, Estoril, Lisboa, Setúbal, Portalegre, Algarve/Faro, Portimão e Vila Real de Santo António.

Escolas do Turismo de Portugal has curricular programs adapted to the needs of the market. These courses are planned to equip students with a solid technical preparation which will grant them a fast placement in the market. For the upcoming school year 2021/2022, Turismo de Portugal, and its schools Viana do Castelo, Porto, Coimbra, Oeste, Estoril, Lisboa, Setúbal e Vila Real de Stº António, will offer in English language aiming international students in Culinary Arts, Food & Beverage Management, and Hospitality Operations Management. Applications are open up to February 22, 2022.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:28 PM IST