ONGC Answer Key 2019 to be released soon, here’s how you can check

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited is soon going to release the ONGC Answer key 2019 for the Non-Executive Post. The students who appeared for the exams on 16 July 2019 can check their answer key through the official website; ongcindia.com.

A total of 86 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Technician, Junior Motor Vehicle Driver, Junior Fireman, Junior Assistant, Junior Fire Supervisor, and Assistant Grade -III, Junior Technical Assistant in Non-Executive Cadre. The results are expected to be out by last week of July. Students should keep a check on the website.

ONGC Answer Key 2019: Steps to download

Go on to the official website; ongcindia.com

Go on the link ONGC Non-Executive Answer Key 2019

Enter the essential credentials and click on the submit button

ONGC Non-Executive Answer Key 2019 will be displayed on the screen

You can download it for future reference