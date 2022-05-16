One blackboard used to teach Hindi and Urdu in Bihar

Bihar: A video from the Adarsh Middle School in Katihar, Bihar portrayed two school teachers using a single blackboard to teach Hindi and Urdu to a group of students assembled in one classroom. Both the languages were being taught to the pupils simultaneously.

“Urdu Primary School was shifted to our school by Education Dept. in 2017. Our school does not have enough classrooms and this is the reason we teach students in a single room,” said Kumari Priyanka, the assistant teacher of Adarsh ​​Middle School.

“If the enrollment of students in the Adarsh Middle School is less, then one room will be given to Urdu Primary School. It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard,” said the District Education Officer, Kameshwar Gupta.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Bihar schools to reopen for classes with 50% capacity until 8th grade

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:39 PM IST