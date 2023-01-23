e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Rajasthan student leader Nirmal Choudhary's supporter thrashed in Jaipur's Maharani College; video goes viral

Updated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Jaipur: In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rajasthan student leader Nirmal Choudhary's supporters were thrashed by other student activists in Jaipur's Maharani College.

In the video, it can be seen that the students are punching and kicking another student with a girl also joining the action.

Rajasthan police try to intervene in the fight and separate the individuals but to no avail.

Watch video here:

