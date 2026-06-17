OJEE Counselling 2026 Schedule Released At ojee.nic.in; Round 1 Registration And Choice Filling Starts Tomorrow

OJEE Counselling 2026 Schedule: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the detailed schedule for OJEE Counselling 2026. As per the official timetable, the Round 1 registration and choice-filling process will commence on June 18, 2026. Candidates who have qualified in OJEE 2026 can participate in the counselling process through the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The counselling process includes registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, document verification, fee payment, and reporting to the allotted institutes. The board has also clarified that a separate counselling process will be conducted for candidates seeking admission based on their JEE Main 2026 scores.

Direct Link To Check Notice

OJEE Counselling 2026 Schedule

June 18, 2026: Round 1 registration and choice filling begins

June 27, 2026: Mock allotment for Round 1

June 28, 2026: Choice locking starts

June 29, 2026: Last date for registration and choice locking

June 30 – July 1, 2026: Reconciliation, verification, and validation of allocated seats

July 2, 2026: Round 1 seat allotment result announced

July 2 – July 7, 2026: Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and freeze/float option

July 3 – July 11, 2026: Withdrawal/exit from seat allocation process and choice editing for Round 2

July 10, 2026: Last date to respond to Round 1 queries

July 12 – July 14, 2026: Reconciliation, verification, and validation of allocated seats for Round 2

July 15, 2026: Round 2 seat allotment result announced

July 15 – July 19, 2026: Online reporting for newly allotted candidates in Round 2

July 15 – July 27, 2026: Withdrawal from allotted seat or seat allocation process

July 23 – July 27, 2026: Registration for Second Special OJEE BTech and JEE Main rank holders

July 27, 2026: Last date to respond to Round 2 queries

July 30, 2026: Round 3 seat allotment result announced

July 30 – August 3, 2026: Online reporting for newly allotted candidates

August 4, 2026: Last date to respond to Round 3 queries

August 3, 2026 onwards: Reporting to allotted colleges and institutions begins.

OJEE Seat Allotment Process

As per official notification, seats in Round 2 and Special OJEE counselling rounds will be filled only from the seats which remain vacant after completion of previous rounds. Hence, candidates are advised to fill and lock their preferences carefully in the counselling process.

The board also said that candidates who do not get a seat in the first two rounds or a seat is allotted but gets cancelled, but are eligible for the next rounds will be allowed to change their choices for the next round after giving their consent.

Second Special OJEE Registration Underway

The registration process for the Second Special OJEE 2026 exam has also been initiated by OJEEB. Candidates eligible can apply for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the official website before the last date.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on counselling dates, seat allotment results, admission procedure and other important announcements.