OJEE 2nd/Special Admit Card 2026 Released At ojee.nic.in; Check Exam Schedule, Download Steps And Key Instructions

OJEE 2nd/Special Admit Card 2026: The admit card for the OJEE 2nd/Special OJEE 2026 test, which is set to take place from July 13 to July 15, 2026, has been made available by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee. On the official website, ojee.nic.in, candidates who applied for the OJEE exam can now download their admit card or hall pass.

Direct link to download the admit card

OJEE 2nd/Special Admit Card 2026: Exam schedule

July 13, 2026

Shift 1 (9:00 am – 10:00 am): LE Tech (B.Sc./B)

Shift 2 (12:00 pm – 1:00 pm): B.Tech

Shift 3 (2:30 pm – 3:30 pm): B.Tech

Shift 4 (5:00 pm – 6:00 pm): B.Tech

July 14, 2026

Shift 1 (9:00 am – 10:00 am): LE Tech (Diploma)

Shift 2 (12:00 pm – 1:00 pm): LE Tech (Diploma)

Shift 3 (2:30 pm – 3:30 pm): MBA

Shift 4 (5:00 pm – 6:00 pm): MBA

July 15, 2026

Shift 1 (9:00 am – 10:00 am): MCA

Shift 2 (12:00 pm – 2:00 pm): Basic B.Sc. Nursing

Shift 3 (4:00 pm – 6:00 pm): Basic B.Sc. Nursing

Note: The OJEE application portal was reopened on July 7, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, following requests from candidates and parents.

OJEE 2nd/Special Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to ojee.nic.in, the official OJEE website.

Step 2: Select "Link for admit card/hall ticket for 2nd/Special OJEE 2026" from the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your password and application number.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen after you click "Login."

Step 5: Download and print it so you can bring it to the testing location.

Direct link to download the admit card

OJEE 2nd/Special Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

The OJEE 2nd/Special Exam 2026 admit card will contain important details, including the candidate's name, date of birth, gender, category, application number, and roll number. It will also mention the course applied for (such as B.Tech, MBA, or MCA), the exam date and shift, reporting time, examination timings, and the allotted exam centre details.

Additionally, the admit card will feature the candidate's photograph and signature, along with important exam day instructions that must be followed at the test centre.

Note: Candidates will not be allowed admission without their admit card and photo, so they must make sure to bring these to the testing location.