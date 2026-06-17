OJEE 2026 Second Special Registration Commences At ojee.nic.in; Apply Until June 28

OJEE 2026 Second Special Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has commenced the registration process for the Second Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can submit their applications through the official website, OJEE Official Website.

The registration window will remain open until June 28, 2026, at 11 PM. Candidates can access and complete the application form by logging in with their application number and password.

Check Direct Link Here For Registration

OJEE 2026 Second Special Registration: How to Apply for OJEE Second Special 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Second Special OJEE 2026 Registration" link.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password.

Step 4: Fill in the required details and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

OJEE 2026 Second Special Registration: Courses Offered Through Second Special OJEE 2026

The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to the following courses:

BTech (Bachelor of Technology)

BTech Lateral Entry (Diploma)

BTech Lateral Entry (BSc/+3 Science)

BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy)

Basic BSc Nursing

MBA (Master of Business Administration)

MCA (Master of Computer Applications)

MSc Computer Science

OJEE 2026 Second Special Registration: Exam Dates

According to the board, the Second Special OJEE 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held from July 13 to July 15, 2026.

OJEE 2026 Second Special Registration: Important Instructions for Candidates

OJEEB has clarified that the syllabus for the BTech examination will be the same as the JEE Main 2026 syllabus. For all other programmes, the syllabus will remain unchanged and will be the same as that prescribed for the OJEE 2026 examination conducted in May 2026.

Candidates who have already secured a rank in JEE Main 2026 for BTech admissions or obtained a rank in OJEE 2026 for other courses are not required to appear for the Second Special OJEE examination.

The board further stated that ranks obtained in the Second Special OJEE 2026 will be considered for admission to vacant seats remaining after the completion of the first phase of OJEE counselling.