OJEE 2026 Registration Concludes Tomorrow: Here’s How to Apply Before Deadline

OJEE 2026 Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee, or OJEE, registration for OJEE 2026, concludes tomorrow, i.e., March 28, 2026. Interested candidates can now submit their forms via the official website, ojee.nic.in, within the revised timeline. Previously, the deadline for submitting the OJEE 2026 application was March 22, 2026, but this has now been extended to March 29, 2026.

Check Link To Apply

OJEE 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last date to apply: March 29, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Earlier deadline: March 22, 2026

Apply online at the official website: ojee.nic.in

Final submission includes form completion + fee payment

OJEE 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Go to the official OJEE website.

Step 2: Click the OJEE 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Choose the 'New Registration' option.

Step 4: Fill out the required information and submit the form.

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents. Pay the application fee and finish the submission.

OJEE 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Single Course: ₹1,000.

Additional Courses: ₹500 for each subsequent course added.

Payment Methods: Fees can be paid online via Debit/Credit Card (VISA/Master/Maestro) or Net Banking through SBI, Billdesk, or HDFC gateways.

OJEE 2026 Registration: Document Upload Specifications

Every image must be in JPG format.

Candidate Photograph should be a file size of 20 KB to 200 KB (3.5 cm x 4.5 cm).

Candidate’s Signature must be on white paper with a black or blue ballpoint pen, file size 20 KB to 200 KB (3.5 cm x 1.5 cm).

A new feature for 2026 that requires a live capture of a webcam or mobile device (via QR code) during the application process.

The file names for these uploads must not contain any numeric values or special characters.

Candidates Can Also Check The Instructions For Filling Up The Application Form For OJEE 2026 Here