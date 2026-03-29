OJEE 2026 Registration Concludes Today: Apply At ojee.nic.in Before 11:59 PM

OJEE 2026 Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) will close registration for OJEE 2026 today, March 29, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so through the official website, ojee.nic.in, before the deadline.

Originally, the deadline to apply was March 22, 2026, but it was later extended to March 29, 2026, giving applicants more time to submit their forms.

Check Link To Apply

OJEE 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last date to apply: March 29, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Apply online at the official website: ojee.nic.in

Final submission includes form completion + fee payment

OJEE 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official OJEE website.

Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Select the "New Registration" option.

Step 4: Fill in the required information and submit the form.

Step 5: Upload all required documents. Pay the application fee and complete the submission.

OJEE 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Single Course: ₹1,000.

Additional Courses: ₹500 for each subsequent course added.

Payment Methods: Fees can be paid online via Debit/Credit Card (VISA/Master/Maestro) or Net Banking through SBI, Billdesk, or HDFC gateways.

OJEE 2026 Registration: Document Upload Specifications

All images submitted must be in JPG format. The candidate's photograph should be between 20 and 200 KB in size and have dimensions of 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm. The signature must also be between 20 and 200 KB, 3.5 cm x 1.5 cm, and signed on white paper with a black or blue ballpoint pen. In addition, during the application process for OJEE 2026, candidates must capture a live image using a webcam or mobile device and a QR code. It is critical that the file names of the uploaded documents do not include any numbers or special characters.

Candidates Can Also Check The Instructions For Filling Up The Application Form For OJEE 2026 Here