Odisha Youth Arrested After Threatening Girl With Machete In Alleged One-Sided Love Affair

Kendrapara, Odisha: A shocking incident of violence outside Derabish College in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has sparked panic after a video showing a youth threatening two girls with a sharp weapon went viral on social media.

According to a report by Kalinga TV, the accused allegedly approached the girls in broad daylight while wielding a bhujali (a machete-like weapon) near the college gate.

As seen in the viral video, one of the girls courageously hugged and shielded her terrified friend from the attacker while the youth repeatedly brandished the weapon and threatened them. The disturbing incident reportedly created fear and chaos among students and locals in the area.

According to Kalinga TV, the accused has been identified as Hritik Ranjan, a student of Derabish College and a resident of Mirapatana. Initial police investigations suggest that the incident may have been linked to a one-sided love affair. The accused allegedly threatened the girls over marriage-related issues and behaved aggressively in public.

Kalinga TV further reported that police immediately reached the spot after the incident and detained the accused. Local police station officer Ambika Das confirmed that the accused had been taken into custody and that an investigation is underway.

The report stated that police are recording statements from the victims and witnesses before proceeding with further legal action.

Police have assured that strict action will be taken after the investigation is completed.