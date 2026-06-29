Odisha Textbook Errors Spark Political Firestorm; BJD Demands Education Minister’s Resignation & CBI Probe | file pic

Bhubaneswar: Claiming that the errors detected in textbooks of classes 1 to 8 were a "shame" for Odisha, the BJD on Sunday demanded the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond and a CBI inquiry into the lapses.

The demand comes days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had on Wednesday ordered the setting up of a three-member panel to identify those responsible for around 1,600 errors in the new textbooks.

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Majhi also ordered suspension of four senior officers, comprising former director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Manoj Padhi, and three assistant directors.

“Odisha has been facing embarrassment by mentioning Isaac Newton as a pilot. This is a shame for Odisha The suspension of some officials was an eyewash, and the government remained silent. The school and mass education minister must take moral responsibility for the lapses, and we want his resignation,” BJD’s youth wing president Chinmay Sahu said.

He also accused the chief minister of "failing to uphold 'raj dharma' by not taking any action against the minister concerned.

Sahu claimed that nearly 1,768 errors have been detected in the textbooks.

He alleged that corruption amounting to nearly Rs 380 crore has taken place in the publication of these textbooks.

“Therefore, the entire matter should be investigated by the CBI, and stringent action should be taken against all officials and individuals found responsible,” he said.

BJD student wing president Ipsita Sahu demanded that the chief minister immediately recommend a CBI probe into the textbook lapses, and warned that Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal would jointly launch a statewide agitation.

"The BJD’s protest will continue until strict action is taken against the persons responsible for the textbook errors,” she said.

Congress leader Yasir Nawaz demanded that the money lost due to the errors in the textbooks should be recovered from the erring officials and persons responsible for this.

Rejecting the opposition demand, Odisha BJP president and MP Manmohan Samal said, “The state government is already in action mode. Four officers have been suspended and disciplinary action initiated against six others.”

Samal also dismissed the demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)