Odisha schools and colleges to operate from 6:30 am to 11 am due to heatwave

The Odisha government has directed schools and colleges to now operate from 6:30 am to 11 am due to the heatwave | Representative image

Odisha's schools will now reopen on April 17, 2023, after being closed owing to the extreme heat wave up to Class 10. In addition, the government had also revised the timings for schools and colleges, with classes running from 7:15 am to 11 am for students in Classes 1 to 12.

However, the government released a new notification on April 15, 2023, stating that the revised timings for schools and colleges will now be from 6:30 am to 11 am.

While schools were closed, Class 11, Class 12, and college classes continued as per the revised timings.

As educational institutions prepare to reopen, they have been advised to take precautions for handling extreme temperatures, including preparing glucose and ORS solutions for students, ensuring the availability of drinking water, and limiting outdoor activities to prevent exposure to heatwave conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for various parts of India, including the eastern states.