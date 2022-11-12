Odisha: President Murmu launches engineering textbooks in Odia

President Droupadi Murmu | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Bhubaneshwar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday launched engineering books of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in Odia language at a special programme in Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

As a result, Odia students pursuing engineering degrees can now read their course materials in their mother tongue.

There is no doubt that mother tongue supports intellectual growth in students, said President Murmu.

On the second day of her visit to the State, Murmu announced a number of initiatives of the Union Ministry of Education, including 20 engineering books for BTech and diploma engineering courses translated into Odia.

She also unveiled an Odia-language dictionary of scientific terms created by the e-KUMBH (Knowledge Unleashed in Multiple Bharatiya Languages) online and Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT).