e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha: President Murmu launches engineering textbooks in Odia

Odisha: President Murmu launches engineering textbooks in Odia

On the second day of her visit to the State, Murmu announced a number of initiatives of the Union Ministry of Education, including 20 engineering books for BTech and diploma engineering courses translated into Odia

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
Follow us on

Bhubaneshwar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday launched engineering books of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in Odia language at a special programme in Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

As a result, Odia students pursuing engineering degrees can now read their course materials in their mother tongue.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: After medical, Maharashtra pushes for Engineering in Marathi
article-image

There is no doubt that mother tongue supports intellectual growth in students, said President Murmu.

On the second day of her visit to the State, Murmu announced a number of initiatives of the Union Ministry of Education, including 20 engineering books for BTech and diploma engineering courses translated into Odia.

She also unveiled an Odia-language dictionary of scientific terms created by the e-KUMBH (Knowledge Unleashed in Multiple Bharatiya Languages) online and Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT).

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card released; learn how to download

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card released; learn how to download

Odisha: President Murmu launches engineering textbooks in Odia

Odisha: President Murmu launches engineering textbooks in Odia

Kerala ordinance to remove governor as varsity chancellor reaches Raj Bhavan

Kerala ordinance to remove governor as varsity chancellor reaches Raj Bhavan

NEET UG counselling: MCC adds 22 MBBS seats in round two

NEET UG counselling: MCC adds 22 MBBS seats in round two

Medical, engineering courses to be taught in Tamil medium: Amit Shah

Medical, engineering courses to be taught in Tamil medium: Amit Shah