 Odisha OSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2629 Posts From September 10
Odisha OSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 2629 Posts From September 10

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced recruitment for 2629 teacher positions in various district cadres under ST, SC Development, M, and BCW departments of government schools.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Odisha OSSSC Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will open the application window for the hiring process of 2629 vacant positions. Candidates who wish to participate in the recruitment process can register via the official website at osssc.gov.in.

The list of various teacher district cadre positions under the ST, SC development, M, and BCW departments in government schools. The last date to apply for these posts is October 5, 2024.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, osssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Save and download for future

The candidates will not be required to pay an application fee in order to submit the form. It is also important to note that applications will be accepted online only.

Previous Changes In Application Date

Registrations were originally supposed to open on September 1, 2024. The OSSSC recently deferred the application date.

"In pursuance to the Notice No. 1220/OSSSC dt. 31.07.2024, applications are invited online for recruitment of 2629 Teachers in TGT(Arts), TGT (Science-PCM), TGT (Science-CBZ), Sanskrit Teacher, Hindi Teacher, Physical Education Teacher (PET), Tribal Language Teacher and Sevak/ Sevika (Primary Teacher) of district cadre in Government Schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department. The details of vacancies, scale of pay, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions are available in the detail advertisement no. 1449/OSSSC dt. 31st August, 2024 published in the web portal of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in. Interested candidates may apply online by logging in the OSSSC web portal," read the official website.

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

