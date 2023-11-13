Odisha OMAS Admit Card 2023 Released At opsc.gov.in

Odisha OMAS Admit Card 2023 Released | Representational pic

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services Examination 2021. Aspiring candidates gearing up for the examination can now access their admit cards through the official OPSC website, www.opsc.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Admit Card Release: The admit cards for the Odisha OMAS 2023 examination were released on OPSC's official website, www.opsc.gov.in.

Examination Date: The Odisha OMAS 2023 examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 19. The examination will be conducted in two sessions: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Steps to Download Odisha OMAS Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website: Navigate to www.opsc.gov.in.

Locate the Relevant Section: On the homepage, find and click on the section titled “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services Examination-2021 (Advt. No. 06 of 2022-23).”

Input Login Details: Enter your PPSAN No and Date of Birth when prompted.

Download Admit Card: Once logged in, proceed to download your Odisha OMAS admit card for 2023.

Print and Preserve: After successful download, ensure to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

For more details and updates, visit the official OPSC website.

