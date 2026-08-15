Odisha NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Underway Until August 17; Seat Matrix Out With 2,009 MBBS, BDS Seats

Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has started the Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice-filling process for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and are eligible as per the Odisha NEET UG merit list can now submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official website.
The choice-filling window opened on August 14, 2026, and candidates can submit their preferences until August 17, 2026. The Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 19, followed by the final seat allotment result on August 22, 2026.
Direct Link Here For Registration
Direct Link Here For MBBS/ BDS Seat Matrix 2026
Candidates are advised to check the Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat matrix before filling in their preferences. The OJEE Committee has released the seat matrix comprising 2,009 MBBS and BDS seats for the first round.
Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1: Important Dates
Choice Filling: August 14 to August 17, 2026
Provisional Seat Allotment: August 19, 2026
Final Seat Allotment: August 22, 2026
Withdrawal/Resignation: August 23 to August 30, 2026
Odisha NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released
The OJEE Committee has also released the Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat matrix, providing college-wise details of MBBS and BDS seats available for allotment.
According to the seat matrix, there are 1,870 MBBS seats and 139 BDS seats, taking the total number of seats available in Round 1 to 2,009.
The course- and college-type-wise distribution is as follows:
Government MBBS seats without EWS: 1,147
Government MBBS seats with EWS: 425
Government BDS seats: 54
Private MBBS seats: 298
Private BDS seats: 85
Candidates should carefully review the available seats before preparing their preference list.
Odisha NEET UG 2026: Government MBBS Seats
SCB MCH, Cuttack: 212 seats
MKCG MCH, Berhampur: 212 seats
FM MC, Balasore: 85 seats
SJMCH, Puri: 85 seats
BB MC, Balangir: 85 seats
DDMCH, Keonjhar: 85 seats
GMC, Sundargarh: 85 seats
GMC, Bhawanipatna: 85 seats
JKMCH, Jajpur: 43 seats
PMPMC, Talcher: 85 seats
GMC, Phulbani: 85 seats
VIMSAR, Burla: 213 seats
PRM MC, Baripada: 106 seats
SLN MC, Koraput: 106 seats
Odisha NEET UG 2026 Private MBBS Seats
Hitech MC, Bhubaneswar: 128 seats
Hitech MC, Rourkela: 85 seats
DRIEMS, Cuttack: 85 seats
Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1: How To Fill Odisha NEET UG 2026 Choice Form
Eligible candidates can submit their preferences online by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official OJEE website.
Step 2: Log in using the required NEET credentials.
Step 3: Open the Choice Filling and Locking section.
Step 4: Select the preferred medical colleges and courses.
Step 5: Arrange the choices in order of preference, keeping the most preferred option at the top.
Step 6: Save the choices regularly to avoid losing the entered preferences.
Step 7: Review the complete preference list carefully.
Step 8: Lock the choices before the deadline.
Step 9: Download or print the final choice submission for future reference.
Candidates should note that once the choices are locked, changes may not be possible. Therefore, they should review their college and course preferences carefully before final submission.
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Next?
After the choice-filling window closes on August 17, the OJEE Committee will process the preferences and release the Round 1 provisional allotment on August 19. The final seat allotment result will be published on August 22.
Candidates allotted seats will then have to follow the instructions issued by the OJEE Committee for admission, reporting and other subsequent counselling formalities.