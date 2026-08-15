Odisha NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Underway Until August 17; Seat Matrix Out With 2,009 MBBS, BDS Seats

Odisha NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Underway Until August 17 | File Pic

Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has started the Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice-filling process for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and are eligible as per the Odisha NEET UG merit list can now submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official website.

The choice-filling window opened on August 14, 2026, and candidates can submit their preferences until August 17, 2026. The Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 19, followed by the final seat allotment result on August 22, 2026.

Direct Link Here For Registration

Direct Link Here For MBBS/ BDS Seat Matrix 2026

Candidates are advised to check the Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat matrix before filling in their preferences. The OJEE Committee has released the seat matrix comprising 2,009 MBBS and BDS seats for the first round.

Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

Choice Filling: August 14 to August 17, 2026

Provisional Seat Allotment: August 19, 2026

Final Seat Allotment: August 22, 2026

Withdrawal/Resignation: August 23 to August 30, 2026

Odisha NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released

The OJEE Committee has also released the Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat matrix, providing college-wise details of MBBS and BDS seats available for allotment.

According to the seat matrix, there are 1,870 MBBS seats and 139 BDS seats, taking the total number of seats available in Round 1 to 2,009.

The course- and college-type-wise distribution is as follows:

Government MBBS seats without EWS: 1,147

Government MBBS seats with EWS: 425

Government BDS seats: 54

Private MBBS seats: 298

Private BDS seats: 85

Candidates should carefully review the available seats before preparing their preference list.

Odisha NEET UG 2026: Government MBBS Seats

SCB MCH, Cuttack: 212 seats

MKCG MCH, Berhampur: 212 seats

FM MC, Balasore: 85 seats

SJMCH, Puri: 85 seats

BB MC, Balangir: 85 seats

DDMCH, Keonjhar: 85 seats

GMC, Sundargarh: 85 seats

GMC, Bhawanipatna: 85 seats

JKMCH, Jajpur: 43 seats

PMPMC, Talcher: 85 seats

GMC, Phulbani: 85 seats

VIMSAR, Burla: 213 seats

PRM MC, Baripada: 106 seats

SLN MC, Koraput: 106 seats

Odisha NEET UG 2026 Private MBBS Seats

Hitech MC, Bhubaneswar: 128 seats

Hitech MC, Rourkela: 85 seats

DRIEMS, Cuttack: 85 seats

Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1: How To Fill Odisha NEET UG 2026 Choice Form

Eligible candidates can submit their preferences online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official OJEE website.

Step 2: Log in using the required NEET credentials.

Step 3: Open the Choice Filling and Locking section.

Step 4: Select the preferred medical colleges and courses.

Step 5: Arrange the choices in order of preference, keeping the most preferred option at the top.

Step 6: Save the choices regularly to avoid losing the entered preferences.

Step 7: Review the complete preference list carefully.

Step 8: Lock the choices before the deadline.

Step 9: Download or print the final choice submission for future reference.

Candidates should note that once the choices are locked, changes may not be possible. Therefore, they should review their college and course preferences carefully before final submission.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Next?

After the choice-filling window closes on August 17, the OJEE Committee will process the preferences and release the Round 1 provisional allotment on August 19. The final seat allotment result will be published on August 22.

Candidates allotted seats will then have to follow the instructions issued by the OJEE Committee for admission, reporting and other subsequent counselling formalities.