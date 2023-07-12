Odisha: NEET UG 2023 Registration Process Begins At ojee.nic.in; Details Here

The website for applicants is open till July 16, 2023. | Representative image

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has commenced the Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration process today, i.e. July 12. Therefore, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website - ojee.nic.in to apply for the Odisha National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate) counselling process. The website for applicants is open till July 16, 2023.

Following that, all the ES-eligible candidates are required to attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha, at IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneshwar, between July 12 and July 15, 2023.

Steps to apply for Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration:

1. Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link given for NEET UG counselling registration 2023.

3. A new window will open, enter your login credentials and submit

4. FIll out the application form and upload the necessary documents

5. Download the final page and take a printout for future reference

In addition to that, the provisional state merit list of registered candidates will be released on July 20 at 5 PM, and candidates can raise queries on the merit list till July 21 at 5 PM.

Importantly, students should note that all eligible PC candidates are required to attend the Medical Board at LT - II, SCB Medical College, Cuttack, on July 13 and July 14, 2023.

The final state merit list of Odisha NEET UG 2023 will be published for registered candidates on July 22, 2023.