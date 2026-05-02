Odisha Matric Result 2026 Out: More Than 95% Students Clear Exam

Representational image | FP photo

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has declared the Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 2, during a press conference held at the board’s headquarters.

Along with the announcement of results, the board also shared the overall performance figures for this year’s matriculation examination. According to the official update released at the press meet, around 95 per cent of students have cleared the Odisha Class 10 examination this year.

The result link, however, will go live later in the day at 6 pm.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: Grade-wise Student Distribution

In the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2026, a total of 2,453 students secured the A1 grade. Another 15,784 students were placed in the A2 category. In the B1 grade bracket, 43,565 students qualified, while 86,103 students secured the B2 grade. These figures reflect the distribution of top-performing candidates in this year’s Odisha matriculation examination.

A1 Grade: 2,453 students

A2 Grade: 15,784 students

B1 Grade: 43,565 students

B2 Grade: 86,103 students

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026: Where students can check their scorecards

From 6 pm onwards, students can check their marks on the official websites:

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

To download the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their roll number and other required login details.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy before logging in, as the websites usually witness heavy traffic soon after the result link becomes active.