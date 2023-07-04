Odisha Got Its first Higher Education School For Visually-Impaired Students | Special Arrangement

In a first, Odisha's Bhima Bhoi school for the blind got upgraded with Vocational and Higher Secondary School. Initially, 24 visually-challenged students are enrolled in Plus II first-year in the school. Students from across the State can take admission and study +2 in Science, Arts and IT which will also have hostel facilities.

A 50-bed hostel building for both boys and girls will also be constructed on its premises soon.

On September 1st, 1960, the Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind opened its doors in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, it is the first government institution under the Odisha department of school and mass education. The school's major goal is to integrate blind students into mainstream education.

The upgraded division of the school was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, July 4. On this occasion, he also inaugurated an audio studio for visually impaired children. He distributed bedrolls and dinner plates to the children. Refrigerators and television sets have also been installed on the campuses.



One teacher is assigned to every 10 students at this school. The government-run school has been given access to practical smart classrooms, e-libraries, scientific labs, and a variety of sports facilities as part of the 5T high school transformation programme.



Vijayalakshmi Pal,Principal at Bhima Bhoi said, “It was the need of the hour, our students had to either discontinue their education or move out of the state. Providing hostel facilities is an added advantage for these children.”