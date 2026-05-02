Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 OUT At bseodisha.ac.in; Direct Link Here To Be Activate At 6 PM

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has issued the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026. Along with the Class 10 results, the board will also release the results of the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026. To access the results, candidates must enter their roll number and login credentials on the result portal.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Official website to check the result

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

bseodisha.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS or messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type OR10 in the message box.

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Class 10 result details will be sent to your registered mobile number.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha

Step 2: Click on the "Odisha 10th Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the relevant data.

Step 4: Send in the data

Step 5: After downloading the temporary sheet, print it.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or use the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number to log in. Make sure you finish the sign-up process if you are a new user.

Step 3: Select "Education" or "Issued Documents."

Step 4: From the list of education bodies, choose the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

Step 5: Select the 2026 Class 10 Marksheet/Result.

Step 6: Enter the necessary information, including your year of passing and roll number.

Step 7: Select "Fetch Document" or "Get Document."

Step 8: You can download the digital marksheet for later use after your Odisha Class 10 result appears on the screen.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Marksheet and Certificate Details

The online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original certificates later from their respective schools.