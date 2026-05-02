Odisha Class 10 Result 2026: Board Of Secondary Education, Odisha To Announce AHSC Scores Today At 4 PM; Link Activate At 6 PM

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: The Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. The notification states that the results of the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) exam would be announced on May 2, 2026 at 4 PM.

The results of the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026 will be made public by the board in addition to the Class 10 results.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Official date and time

Official declaration of results: May 2, 2026 at 4 PM

Online result link activation: Around 6 PM onwards

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Official website to check the result

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

To access the results, candidates must enter their roll number and login credentials on the result portal.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to BSE Odisha's official website

Step 2: Select the "Odisha 10th Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information and your roll number.

Step 4: Send in the data

Step 5: Print the temporary sheet after downloading it.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS or messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type OR10 in the message box.

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Class 10 result details will be sent to your registered mobile number.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number. If you are a new user, complete the sign-up process first.

Step 3: Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Step 4: Select Board of Secondary Education, Odisha from the list of education boards.

Step 5: Choose Class 10 Marksheet/Result 2026.

Step 6: Enter the required details, such as your roll number and year of passing.

Step 7: Click on “Get Document” or “Fetch Document.”

Step 8: Your Odisha Class 10 result will appear on the screen, and you can download the digital marksheet for future use.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Marksheet and Certificate Details

The online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original certificates later from their respective schools.

BSE Class 10th Result 2026: Supplementary exam details

Depending on the student category, the Odisha Board 10th supplemental application fee varies. The cost is Rs 500 for Quasi-Regular (QR) students and Rs 420 for School Regular (SR) candidates. Likewise, candidates for Correspondence Course Regular (CR), Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CE), and Ex-Regular (ER) must each pay Rs 500.