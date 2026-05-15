Odisha CHSE Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At chseodisha.nic.in; Here's How To Check Results Via Website And Digilocker 

Odisha CHSE Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Odisha CHSE Result 2026 soon on its official websites. The Odisha Board will release the results for all three major streams, such as Science, Arts, and Commerce. The results may be declared simultaneously.

While CHSE Odisha has not yet confirmed the official result date and time, based on previous years’ trends, the Class 12 results are likely to be announced in the third week of May 2026.

Odisha CHSE Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Class 12 Results

Once the Odisha Board declares the CHSE Result 2026, students will be able to access their marksheets online through the following official websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

results.odisha.gov.in

In addition to the official websites, students can also download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. This provides a secure and verified copy of the result that can be used for college admissions and other official purposes.

Odisha CHSE Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheet

Students can follow the steps below to check and download their Odisha Class 12 result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for “CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026” based on your stream (Science, Arts, or Commerce).

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your subject-wise marks and qualifying status will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Odisha CHSE Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Odisha CHSE Result 2026

The online marksheet will include the following information:

Student’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Stream name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Odisha CHSE Result 2026: What Students Should Keep Ready

To check the result without any delay, students are advised to keep the following details handy:

Roll number

Registration number

Admit card

Odisha CHSE Result 2026: How to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheet through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar number, or username.

Step 3: Navigate to the Issued Documents section.

Step 4: Search for Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

Step 5: Select the link for CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 7: The digital marks sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download and save the document for future reference and admission purposes.