Odisha Board Asks Schools To Ensure 100% Pass Rate In Matric

The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has asked the schools to make sure 100 per cent of the students pass Class 10 board exams 2024 and at least five per cent of the students in each school get an A1 grade, according to reports.

To achieve this feat, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) through a letter to all the District Education Officers (DEO) requesting them to further share it with all the Annual High School Examination (HSE) 2024 students, the reports added.

The OSEPA further requested the DEOs to take necessary steps to organise programme in high schools under their jurisdiction on November 14 to make the students aware of the tips.

One of the tips advised students to devote at least 10-14 hours for preparation as part of the state government's goal of 100 per cent pass result, the reports said.

As part of the programme – Sunischita initiatives – the department has asked the secondary schools in Odisha to start preparing for the 2024 board examination as soon as the half-yearly examinations are over.

There will also be five special classes for mathematics, science and English at the school level. The secondary school headmaster and the subject teachers will prepare a timetable for the special classes.

The schools which fail to achieve 100 per cent results with a greater number of A1 achievers will have to explain to the department.

