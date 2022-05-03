Ocxee, a platform for study abroad, forays into India

Ocxee-an all-in-one platform for Study Abroad, has announced it is foraying into India. The platform was founded by students for students in the United Kingdom.

The brand has identified the fact that India is the second country that witnesses the maximum number of students travelling abroad for studies after China, it said in a press statement.

Ocxee aims to present a "Student First Approach" in India by evoking trust in students' minds while they make the most crucial decision of their lives. Ocxee already has partnerships with over 1500 colleges and universities across the globe with 1.5 million beds in 100+ countries, thus developing into a one-stop solution for students, it said.

What does Ocxee do?

The platform covers the hassle of finding the right country, the right course, and the right college and University.

It further supports collecting all the necessary documents for admission, Visa Process, appropriate budget-friendly accommodation, part-time jobs, internships, online courses and first bank account abroad.

Ocxee provides a dedicated team to personalise the experience of student aspirants through the entire process.

The brand already holds a presence in 130+ countries, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Poland, Nigeria, Kenya, and Singapore.

Meet Kotadia, founder of Ocxee said, "We have already gained a strong foothold in many countries globally. The response has been overwhelming. The number of Indian students opting to study overseas increases every year; it is anticipated to touch a mark of 1.8 million by 2024. However, an even bigger number of students aspire but are unable to pursue due to a lack of awareness and or absence of the right support system. We are here to add convenience and make their plans materialise."

The platform offers an online tailor-made test preparation course ranging from Rs 149 to Rs 499 to Indian aspirants. It is expected to save students the heavy IELTS preparation fees they pay, along with hefty consultation fees. Ocxee will also offer free first profile evaluation and counselling with trained experts to make it easier for aspirants to take step one, the statement added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:06 PM IST